Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.
Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 60,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $517.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 48,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
