Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.