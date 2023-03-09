Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,035 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.72% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHM opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

