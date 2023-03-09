Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,632. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

