Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -407.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

