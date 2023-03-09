Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 588,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 58,768 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 66,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,966,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

