Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 13,159,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,609,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

