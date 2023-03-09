Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 8,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

