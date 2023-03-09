Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 54,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

