Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,803. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

