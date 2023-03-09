Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Redwood Trust worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 153,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,195. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.