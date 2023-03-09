Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SECYF. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Secure Energy Services Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.35.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.
