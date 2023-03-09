Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.12

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and traded as low as $6.79. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 32,761 shares.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

