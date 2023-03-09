Seiren Games Network (SERG) Trading Down 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $53,688.41 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

