Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Trading Down 0.4%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 8,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
