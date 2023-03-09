Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Trading Down 0.4%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 8,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

