Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,139. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

