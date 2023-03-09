Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,116 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 308,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 164,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. 2,200,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

