Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $664.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $725.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.