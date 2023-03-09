Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,373,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 231.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after buying an additional 1,547,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,412,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

RBLX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

