Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $148.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

