SES AI (SES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th.
Shares of SES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 26,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,524. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.
In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $350,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,194 shares of company stock worth $492,721 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
