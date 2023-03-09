Shoals Technologies Group’s (SHLS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,168. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.