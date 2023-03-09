Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Decreases By 5.4%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. bpost NV/SA has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.