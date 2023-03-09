Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Decreases By 5.3%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

