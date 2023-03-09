Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

