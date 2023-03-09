Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
