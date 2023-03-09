Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 1,690 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.