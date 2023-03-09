Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 229 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,392. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.