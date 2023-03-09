Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IMCB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 3,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,506. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

