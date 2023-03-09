Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $824,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 190,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $83.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

