Signature Securities Group Corporation Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 389,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,499. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

