Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DGRO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,012. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

