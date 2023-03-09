Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 23,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,183. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

