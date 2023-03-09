Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Down 3.8%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 24,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 10,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds interest in various projects: Pulacayo and Triunfo. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

