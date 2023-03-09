SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Insider Philip Bowman Purchases 39,158 Shares of Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKTGet Rating) insider Philip Bowman bought 39,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$99,069.74 ($66,489.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sports and entertainment media services and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

