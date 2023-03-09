SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 20,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $57,427.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

