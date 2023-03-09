SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Raised to $3.10

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $3.10 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of SMRT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,211. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

About SmartRent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 59.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $8,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2,395.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.