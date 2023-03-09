SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Raised to $3.10

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $3.10 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.
SmartRent Stock Performance
Shares of SMRT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,211. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Trading of SmartRent
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.