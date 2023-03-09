Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Up 1.2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
