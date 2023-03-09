Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Up 1.2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

