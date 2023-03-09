Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

