SOMESING (SSX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00428284 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.51 or 0.28946971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,111,965 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.