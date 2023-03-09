Sourceless Price Down 1.3% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $153.46 million and approximately $0.27 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00223801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,011.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00740045 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.