SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,584,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 1,567,830 shares.The stock last traded at $43.36 and had previously closed at $46.01.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

