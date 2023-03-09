Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,470 to GBX 3,870. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spectris traded as high as GBX 3,622 ($43.55) and last traded at GBX 3,622 ($43.55), with a volume of 57825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,582 ($43.07).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.89) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,247.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,065.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,437.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.62) dividend. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,075.47%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

