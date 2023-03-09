Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Sells $55,100.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $60.97.

CXM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,064. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

