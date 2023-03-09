Star Equity (STRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 84,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,824 shares of company stock worth $145,289. 21.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

