Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $95,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.83. 1,333,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,009. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.