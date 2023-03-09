Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.80.

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

