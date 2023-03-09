Stellar Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $66.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,431 coins and its circulating supply is 26,444,228,969 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

