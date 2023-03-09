Stevard LLC Invests $560,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.64. 341,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.93 and a 200 day moving average of $304.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

