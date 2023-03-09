Stevard LLC Invests $650,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises about 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stevard LLC owned about 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 4,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Stories

