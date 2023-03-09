Stevard LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $430.19. The company had a trading volume of 307,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.13.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
